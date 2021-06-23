Eat fresh? NY Times finds no tuna DNA in Subway tuna sandwich

LOS ANGELES – Eat fresh?

Subway is under fire after a New York Times report said there was no identifiable tuna DNA in the fast food franchise’s tuna sandwich, citing tests conducted by a commercial lab.

According to the report, the Times bought several Subway tuna sandwiches in Los Angeles. The tuna was then removed, frozen and sent to an unidentified commercial food testing lab, the newspaper said.

The Times said it paid about $500 for a PCR test to see if the substance had one of five different tuna species.

The lab said it found “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample ... therefore, we cannot identify the species.”

The newspaper said it was told by the lab that the tuna was either heavily processed or “there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

