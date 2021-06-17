Developers look to bring 5 inland lagoons to Central Florida

A pair of South Florida developers are planning to build five, inland, public access lagoons in Central Florida.

Crystal Lagoon, based out of Miami, and Adelon Capital, based out of Hollywood, have partnered for these construction projects which they hope to build in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Sumter and Lake Counties, according to Iván Manzur, Senior Vice President of Sales of Crystal Lagoon US Corp.

“Public Access Lagoons™ developments bring turquoise waters and white sand beaches to the city, allowing developers to create idyllic beach life just steps away from people’s homes while generating a new business through ticketed entry to the lagoon and year-round entertainment including water sports, concerts, weddings, events, trade shows, day clubs, restaurants, retail, and more,” according to the Crystal Lagoon website.

Manzur said the companies hope to have the first of their Central Florida developments open by 2023, an ambitious goal as a location has not yet been secured for that development.

“The first project is not ... it’s not clear yet, which will be the location but will be between — it can be Kissimmee, Orlando or land near The Villages,” Manzur said.

Crystal Lagoon has been attempting to develop in the Orlando area for some time.

“We have always looked at Orlando,” Manzur said. “Orlando has a huge potential. It has, it has more than 75 million visitors per year. So it’s a very attractive location for Crystal Lagoon. Orlando has everything except the beach.”

Though these are the first Public Access Lagoon developments in Central Florida, Crystal Lagoon is not a complete stranger to the area. The company has been working with Tavistock Development Co. on a project in the Lake Nona area since 2019, according to the company’s website.

A Crystal Lagoon project opened in 2018 near Tampa called the Epperson Lagoon, a 7-acre blue-water lagoon.

Manzur said the partnership with Adelon Capital is exclusively for “hybrid projects.”

“Hybrid project means projects with a residential component with a public access lagoon,” he said. “We signed a master agreement with Adelon Capital. The master agreements are these partnerships that we do with some developers, some investment groups, in which we give the exclusivity to them to develop these public access lagoons concept in certain territories.”

Adelon Capital will have exclusive rights to develop these hybrid projects featuring housing along with Public Access Lagoons in Central Florida. Manzur said Adelon has committed to developing at least five of these projects over the next ten years.

Manzur did not detail what the housing component of these hybrid projects could look like but did mention “single-family homes” as a potential, along with restaurants or retail businesses.

News 6 has reached out to Adelon Capital for comment on this partnership. This story will be updated if they respond.