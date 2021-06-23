Partly Cloudy icon
Bodies of 2 girls discovered in Florida canal

Police unsure if cases are related

The bodies of two young girls were found hours apart in the same Lauderhill canal.
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two girls were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida canal, but it’s not known if their cases are related, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

Authorities found the body of the first girl Tuesday afternoon in Lauderhill, and then around 8:45 p.m., police said a 911 call led officers to find the body of a second girl in the water nearby.

According to police, both victims were Black girls and 10 to 13 years old.

The first victim was wearing blue jean shorts and a gray T-shirt with “Dance” in pink letters. She was barefoot and wore her hair in twists. The second victim was wearing a tan shirt and flowered pajama bottoms.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, adding that no one has reported a missing child and neither girl matches the criteria for any current missing persons cases.

