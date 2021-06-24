LIVE SCENE VIDEO: Daytona Beach police officer rushed into surgery after being shot, Volusia sheriff says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer was shot on Wednesday and has been rushed into surgery, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, which is south of Mason Avenue and west of North Beach Street. Several roads are closed in the area as dozens of officers from multiple Central Florida agencies patrol in their cruisers and on foot.

BREAKING: Reports of officer shot Kingston Ave Daytona @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/SG4HlHaDif — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) June 24, 2021

The officer was rushed to Halifax Health to undergo surgery at the level one trauma center.

The name of the officer has not been released at this time and authorities haven’t provided any details about the culprit.

A restaurant worker in the area told News 6 he saw at least nine patrol cars on Beach Street. A SWAT vehicle was also seen near the shooting scene at about 10 p.m.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the response.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.