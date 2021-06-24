6,000 Florida law enforcement assaulted in latest numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports 6,648 incidents of assaults committed against law enforcement officers, according to the latest data available.

The numbers, which reflect statistics from 2018, show 23.6 percent of the incidents resulted in officers being injured.

Twenty-three percent of the assaults happened when the officers were responding to disturbances, and in 66 of the incidents, weapons were used.

Central Florida’s last incident happened in June when an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was grazed by a bullet while investigating a narcotics incident.

In 2018, Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia was shot while responding to a barricaded subject in an apartment. He died from his injuries earlier this year.

In 2017, Kissimmee Police Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were shot and killed in an ambush during a drug encounter.