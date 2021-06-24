Who is the suspect in the Daytona Beach police shooting?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The suspect linked to the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer has been identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

News 6 investigated Wallace’s past and found out he has a criminal history in both South Florida and in Central Florida.

According to court records, Wallace was arrested twice in 2018 in Broward County, where he was charged with domestic violence. The Office of the State Attorney chose not to pursue charges in one case, and adjudication was withheld in another.

The same year, Wallace was arrested by the West Melbourne Police Department after he was spotted driving recklessly on Interstate 95.

According to his arrest report, he was pulled over, and officers found marijuana in his car.

He was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded no contest to the charges.

According to several police reports, Wallace listed his address as the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, which is located in southern Volusia County.