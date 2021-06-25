$200,000 reward now offered to help find man accused of shooting Daytona officer

Deputies said the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The reward for information that could lead authorities to the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer now sits at $200,000, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, an anonymous donor contributed another $100,000 to the existing reward that could lead to the arrest of 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

The suspected shooter fled Wednesday night and authorities have been searching for him since then, expanding the search into other states as well. Wallace was last seen driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

The reward for the suspect who shot Officer Jason Raynor has now increased to $200,000.



If you know where Othal Wallace is, please call us at (386) 671-5555 or 911 in case of an emergency. https://t.co/xCdkohdBOD — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 25, 2021

Jason Raynor, the officer who was shot in the head, remains in critical condition at Halifax Health where he underwent surgery. A GoFund Me account was created earlier today for the officer’s medical expenses and has raised more than $76,000 in the first four hours.

“We decided that it’d be a good idea to kind of set up a way so that people in the public can, you know, give that assistance to the family in a way that we know will actually help the family,” Daytona Beach public information officer Messod Bendayan said of the account.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department’s Emergency Operations Center at 386-671-5555.