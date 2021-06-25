Chief remains hopeful as search for man accused of shooting Daytona officer enters day 3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including federal agents, are now on their third day of searching for a man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach officer in the head.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Thursday evening they’re using every resource available to capture 29-year-old Othal Wallace, who has been on the run since about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“I do not want to get into any potential leads on the suspect, that would be counterproductive for us to do so, so please don’t ask. I can tell you that we got a lot of resources out there. And I’m hopeful. I will tell you that much,” Young said.

Volusia County was put on lockdown Wednesday night and parts of Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 were shut down as officers scoured the area.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody,” Young said at the time.

Who is the suspect in the Daytona Beach police officer shooting?

The manhunt has since expanded into other states, although the chief couldn’t say whether they’re focusing on any specific areas or regions.

“We’re pumping it out, you know, nationwide... His picture should be seen, you know, across the country right now and then I believe it is because I’ve had chiefs of police and classmates from some various leadership classes that I’ve attended and other states that have reached out to me and they have all of his information,” Young said.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Wallace’s arrest.

He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532, records show.

Wallace is accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday during an encounter on Kingston Avenue.

Body camera video shows officer Raynor approaching Wallace and then moments later, the two got in some sort of scuffle after Wallace refused to sit back down in the car.

The footage ends with Raynor lying on the ground.

Police said he stopped responding to calls on the radio around that time and when additional units arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Halifax Health for surgery and has remained there in critical condition ever since. A GoFundMe page was recently established to help cover his hospital expenses.

Anyone who has information concerning Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call the department’s Emergency Operations Center at 386-671-5555.