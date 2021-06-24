Search for man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer expands ‘far beyond Central Florida’

Deputies said the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The manhunt for Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head, has expanded “far beyond Central Florida,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office revealed that information in a Facebook post, which also featured body camera video from deputies who responded to the search for the 29-year-old Wallace following the shooting Wednesday night.

A source close to the investigation told News 6 that the manhunt has expanded into Georgia, including the Atlanta area. U.S. Marshals have joined the search for Wallace.

The 26-year-old officer was shot in the head Wednesday night in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, south of Mason Avenue and west of North Beach Street, while patrolling the area, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Young said the officer, who has been with the department for about three years, noticed a suspicious vehicle near an apartment building and investigated the situation.

“When (the officer) confronted the suspect, the suspect got out of the car and shot him in the head and drove off,” Young said.

Body camera video released by police shows the confrontation between the officer and Wallace. News 6 has edited the video below to only include the moments leading up to the shooting but not the gunfire due to the severity of the incident.

RAW VIDEO: Body camera video shows officer being shot in Daytona Beach

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Wallace. He’s considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V bearing California license plate number 7TNX532, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to the department’s Emergency Operations Center at 386-671-5555.