US Marshals join manhunt after Daytona Beach police officer shot in head

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old Daytona Beach police officer remains in critical condition Thursday after he was shot in the head, and federal agents have joined the manhunt for the suspected shooter, authorities said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the officer, whose name has not been released, “has experienced some improvement but still has a long way to go.”

The officer was shot Wednesday night in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, south of Mason Avenue and west of North Beach Street, while patrolling the area, Young said, who identified the suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

Young said the officer noticed a suspicious vehicle near an apartment building and investigated the situation.

“When (the officer) confronted the suspect, the suspect got out of the car and shot him in the head and drove off,” Young said. “That’s his area of responsibility, so he was proactively patrolling.”

Body camera video (see below) released by police shows the confrontation between the officer and Wallace. News 6 has edited the video to only include the moments leading up to the shooting but not the gunfire due to the severity of the incident.

RAW VIDEO: Body camera video shows officer being shot in Daytona Beach

Young said Wallace’s family lives in one of the apartments, but it’s not known if it’s Wallace’s primary residence.

A search warrant was served on the apartment, and Young said investigators recovered at least three ballistic vests, multiple high-capacity magazines, a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun and numerous boxes of rifle rounds.

Young said the search area for Wallace has expanded, and U.S. Marshals are now involved in the manhunt.

“We do have a few leads in reference to the suspect,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not going to get into those leads at this time.”

Volusia County was locked down for about three hours after the shooting.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody,” Young said earlier.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Wallace, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said it is believed that Wallace is driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

Check back for updates.