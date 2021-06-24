Body camera video shows officer being shot in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With a manhunt still underway, the Daytona Beach Police Department released video Wednesday showing the moment an officer was shot in the head.

The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a suspicious incident on Kingston Avenue at about 8:50 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The footage shows him approaching 29-year-old Othal Wallace, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2016 Honda HRV, and asking him whether he lived in the area.

Wallace immediately got out of the vehicle and asked the officer, “What’s going on,” according to the video.

“Sit down. Sit, sit, sit, sit, sit,” the officer told Wallace while putting his hand on Wallace’s shoulder.

Wallace remained standing and questioned why the officer approached him, video shows.

“Come on now, come on now. Don’t do this,” Wallace said as the officer tried to get him to sit back down, according to the footage.

The video then shows Wallace pushing the officer with his forearm and a struggle ensues between the two. A single gunshot can be heard at about 26 seconds in then the officer falls to the ground.

News 6 has edited the footage to only include the moments leading up to the shooting but not the gunfire itself due to the severity of the incident.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the officer was rushed to Halifax Health to undergo surgery. He’s in grave condition.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody,” Young said.

He estimated about 500 officers from multiple different agencies are searching for Wallace. As of 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the manhunt was still underway.

Wallace is believed to be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California license plate number 7TNX532, records show. He’s considered armed and dangerous so anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.