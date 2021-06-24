$100,000 reward offered to find man accused of shooting Daytona officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help authorities locate a man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer Wednesday night, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The suspect at the center of the manhunt was identified before 11:30 p.m. as 29-year-old Othal Wallace and he’s believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California license plate number 7TNX532, records show.

This is the shooter. Please keep the @DaytonaBchPD officer and family in your prayers. Again: $100K REWARD FOR INFO LEADING TO CAPTURE OF SUSPECT pic.twitter.com/NNgWcnyVRZ — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 24, 2021

Chitwood’s tweets identifying Wallace also included stills from body camera footage that appeared to show Wallace behind the wheel of the Honda.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said an officer was investigating a suspicious incident on Kingston Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped replying to calls on his radio.

When additional units arrived, they found the officer lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the department.

The officer was rushed to Halifax Health for surgery and is in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 10:45 p.m. that parts of Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 were being shut down in connection with the search for Wallace.

Dozens of patrol vehicles from multiple different Central Florida law enforcement agencies could also be seen near the shooting scene aiding in the search.

Wallace is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.