Off-duty Orlando officer involved in shooting in St. Cloud, officials say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department are investigating a shooting between an Orlando police officer and another person.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near a subdivision in St. Cloud, officials said.

According to a news release, St. Cloud authorities responded to the Tohoqua subdivision in reference to a shooting involving Julian Ortiz, an off-duty Orlando police officer.

One person received multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. No other details were released on their condition.

Ortiz was not injured during the shooting and has been relieved of law enforcement duties, with pay, pending the outcome of the St. Cloud police department investigation, officials said.

The Orlando Police Department was notified of the incident, authorities told News 6.

Ortiz has been assigned to the community relations division and has been a member of the Orlando Police Department since 2017.

Stay with News 6 as we update this story