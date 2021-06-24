WATCH LIVE: Prayer vigil held for Daytona Beach officer in critical condition after shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A prayer vigil will be held outside the hospital where a 26-year-old Daytona Beach police officer remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the community is invited to gather outside Halifax Health Medical Center at 3:30 p.m. News 6 will stream the vigil live at the top of this story when it begins.

The vigil is being organized by the Daytona Black Clergy Alliance and the local chapter of the NAACP.

The NAACP and Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance have organized a public prayer vigil for our wounded @DaytonaBchPD officer, 3:30 p.m. today at @HalifaxHealth. This is our community's chance to show this officer and his family how much his life means to all of us. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 24, 2021

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Thursday morning the officer, whose name has not yet been released, was “still very much in critical condition.”

“Knowing him, if he were to pull through this, this cop would do everything in his power to get back on the job and continue serving the citizens of this community, and he would do so with zero hatred or malice in his heart,” Young said.

The police chief also said the officer’s mother has been with him in the hospital and described him as “a young kid.”

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, is still on the run and the search has expanded outside of Central Florida, according to sources close to the investigation. Search efforts for Wallace now include federal agents.

Body camera video was released shortly after the incident showing the moments leading up to the shooting. Police said the officer stopped responding to calls on his radio and other officers found him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.