Sheriff: Witness helped ID man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer

Officers continue search for Othal Wallace

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Volusia County
Crime
A witness helped identify the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor on the 100 block of Kingston Avenue Wednesday night, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A witness helped identify the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in the head during an encounter on Wednesday night, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Police continue their search for 29-year-old Othal Wallace, while officer Raynor, 26, remains in critical condition.

Chitwood said if it was not for the witness, investigators would only have body-cam footage at this moment.

The sheriff said once a witness identified Wallace, investigators were able to get a warrant to search the suspect’s home, where they confiscated guns and other weapons.

The search for Wallace has expanded to outside of Florida.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of Wallace.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

Anyone with information about Wallace is asked to call 386-671-5555.

