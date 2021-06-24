Sheriff: Witness helped ID man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer

A witness helped identify the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor on the 100 block of Kingston Avenue Wednesday night, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A witness helped identify the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in the head during an encounter on Wednesday night, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Police continue their search for 29-year-old Othal Wallace, while officer Raynor, 26, remains in critical condition.

Chitwood said if it was not for the witness, investigators would only have body-cam footage at this moment.

$100K REWARD for info leading to the capture of the suspect who shot a @DaytonaBchPD officer tonight. Vehicle is gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing CA tag 7TNX532. The suspect is believed to be Othal WALLACE, B/M, DOB: 03-30-92. He should be considered armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/28BPCwpShX — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 24, 2021

The sheriff said once a witness identified Wallace, investigators were able to get a warrant to search the suspect’s home, where they confiscated guns and other weapons.

The search for Wallace has expanded to outside of Florida.

We have activated our Emergency Operations Center in response to last night's shooting on Kingston Avenue. We are asking anyone who would like to provide tips to call us at 386-671-5555. pic.twitter.com/e1UaZSvnZL — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of Wallace.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

Anyone with information about Wallace is asked to call 386-671-5555.