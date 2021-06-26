WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach police announce arrest in shooting of officer

The search for a man accused of shooting an officer in the head Wednesday night in Daytona Beach is over and the suspect is in custody, according to police.

In a Facebook message posted early Saturday, Daytona Beach police said, “Othal Wallace has been captured.” No other details about his arrest have been released, but police will hold a news conference at 5:30 a.m. Saturday to announce more information. Federal agents and local law enforcement officers had been searching for Wallace, 29, since about 9 p.m. Wednesday when authorities say he fled the Kingston Avenue area after shooting officer Jason Raynor.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said not long after the shooting that hundreds of officers had been aiding in the manhunt and the efforts would continue until Wallace was taken into custody.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody,” Young said.

Daytona Beach police officer in critical condition after shooting

Parts of Interstate 95 and Interstate 4 were also shut down temporarily during the search.

Video from the injured officer’s body camera showed him approaching Wallace as he sat behind the wheel of a gray Honda. Things escalated when Wallace stood up out of the car and refused to sit back down despite the officer’s repeated requests, the footage shows.

“Come on, now, come on, now. Don’t do this,” Wallace said as Raynor tried to get him to sit back down, according to the recording.

The two then got into some sort of scuffle before a single shot can is heard.

Manhunt expanded after Daytona Beach police officer is shot

Police said Raynor had stopped responding to calls on the radio and when additional unit arrived in the area, they found him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Young said Raynor is 26 years old and has been with the department for three years. Prior to that, he worked for the Port Orange Police Department.

“Knowing him, if he were to pull through this, this cop would do everything in his power to get back on the job and continue serving the citizens of this community, and he would do so with zero hatred or malice in his heart,” Young said.

The officer has since undergone surgery, which Young categorized as “fairly successful” and remains in critical condition.

$100,000 reward offered to find man accused of shooting Daytona officer

“This is a young kid, and I highlight that because most officers, you will see their wives or their kids respond to the hospital. It’s his mom in there. It’s his mom in there, so that tells you, that tells you where he’s at in his life,” Young said.

Wallace had been traveling in the same gray 2016 Honda HRV with the California license plate number 7TNX532 as seen in the video.

Young said Wednesday night that technology detected him near Deltona and then by Thursday morning, his department said the search had expanded to include areas outside of Florida.

A $200,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.