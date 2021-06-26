Handcuffs of Daytona Beach police officer shot in head used to detain suspect

Handcuffs of Officer Jason Raynor used to take suspected shooter Othal Wallace into custody. (Image: Daytona Beach Police Department)

The handcuffs of the Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the head were used to take the suspected shooter into custody early Saturday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Othal Wallace, 29, was found in a treehouse on a property outside of Atlanta with multiple flash-bang grenades, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition.

Wallace is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for the shooting of 26-year-old Jason Raynor.

Chief Jakari Young said a member of the department was assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s task force and that member with several Daytona Beach police officers were there when authorities took Wallace into custody and they used Raynor’s handcuffs to detain him.

“We’ve worked tirelessly over the past 56 hours since this incident occurred. Many of these folks haven’t slept past maybe two hours, since this whole nightmare unfolded. Some of them haven’t slept at all,” Young said.

Following his arrest Wallace said, “You guys know who I am. You know what I’m capable of. It could have been a lot worse,” according to Young.

A multi-agency search for Wallace was underway since the shooting Wednesday night, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined search efforts Friday. Young praised the efforts of the agencies that assisted and other local departments have been taking to social media to share that the suspect has been taken into custody.

On the property Wallace was found, the police chief said three other people were also arrested but could not provide details on whether they will face charges.