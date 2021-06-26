FBI joins search for man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is assisting in the search of Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor this past Wednesday.

Investigators said Wallace has ties to Miami, Atlanta, Toomsboro, Georgia and Maryland.

Wallace is accused of shooting the officer while Raynor was investigating suspicious activity near the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect is facing an attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a gun charge.

The reward for any information leading to the arrest of Wallace is now $200,000, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The #FBI in Jacksonville, FL, is assisting the Daytona Beach PD with the search for Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Daytona Beach, FL, on June 23, 2021, when he allegedly shot the officer in the face: https://t.co/SKruT1Ytjt pic.twitter.com/6RKlArVNk2 — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 26, 2021

An anonymous donor contributed $100,000 for the reward.

Wallace was last seen driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

Raynor is still in critical condition at Halifax Health.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Emergency Operations Center at 386-671-5555.