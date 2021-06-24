Partly Cloudy icon
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ Central Florida law enforcement leaders offer support for injured Daytona officer

Officer in grave condition

Adrienne Cutway
, Web Editor

Crime
Volusia County
Manhunt underway after Daytona Beach officer was shot, authorities say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer who is in grave condition after being shot Wednesday night is receiving support from law enforcement agencies across the Central Florida region.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was investigating a suspicious incident on Kingston Avenue when 29-year-old Othal Wallace shot him in the head, according to authorities.

Body camera footage shows Wallace struggling with the officer before a single gunshot is heard. Police said that the officer stopped responding to calls on the radio and when additional units arrived, they found him lying on the ground.

Records show Wallace fled the scene in a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California license plate number 7TNX532.

$100,000 reward offered to find man accused of shooting Daytona officer
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said a “full-out manhunt” is underway.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody,” Young said.

With hundreds of officers from Central Florida law enforcement agencies aiding in the search, leaders from those same departments took to social media to offer their support for the officer as he undergoes treatment.

See their statements below:

