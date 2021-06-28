Where the investigation stands after a Daytona Beach officer was shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer is now behind bars in DeKalb County, Georgia where he was found over the weekend.

That suspect, Othal Wallace, will be extradited to Volusia County but it’s unclear when that will happen.

Daytona Beach police met with the FBI on Monday. The FBI said it discussed the next steps of the shooting investigation now that Wallace has been captured and is looking into if he could face federal charges.

Following the #capture of Othal Wallace over the weekend, #FBI #Jacksonville SAC Rachel Rojas met with @DaytonaBchPD @ChiefJakari Monday morning to review next steps in the investigation. We are fully committed to seeking #justice for the shooting of Officer Jason Raynor. pic.twitter.com/Rqcgwkotzq — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) June 28, 2021

Police said officer Jason Raynor was shot in the head Wednesday night while investigating a suspicious incident. On Monday, the department said Raynor had shown some positive signs of improvement, but he is still in critical condition.

The 56-hour long manhunt for Wallace brought investigators to a treehouse in Georgia Saturday morning where he was arrested. The car police said Wallace drove off in from Daytona Beach was found Sunday in Gainesville.

“The technology and surveillance used was phenomenal that ultimately lead to his arrest,” Daytona Beach Chief Jaraki Young said in his briefing on Saturday.

DeKalb County court records show Wallace is still in custody there. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said he will have an identity hearing there first before Daytona Beach police can come to get him.

In the meantime, the Central Florida community is rallying around Raynor. Residents have set up lemonade stands and donated items to the police department.

Authorities say Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse in Georgia. (U.S. Marshals)

A GoFundMe is set up for his family and local businesses are donating profits to it. As of Monday evening, the account had raised more than $289,000 for Raynor.

“The man is fighting for his life so I felt compelled — as did my staff — to organize a fishing trip because that’s what we do,” Mike Mulholland said.

Mulholland, a captain with Sea Spirit Fishing charters in Ponce Inlet, said he’s adding a Fourth of July deep sea trip with all proceeds going to the Raynors. He said the response from those wanting to get on board has been strong.

“To be honest with you, I only have about 10 spots left so within the next day or so, all 50 spots will be sold,” he said.