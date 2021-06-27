Authorities recover car involved in shooting of Daytona Beach officer, deputies say

Deputies said the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were able to recover the vehicle involved in the shooting a Daytona Beach police officer, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the vehicle Saturday in the parking lot of a Home Depot. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, 29-year-old Othal Wallace fled the shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, on Wednesday and was possibly in a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with the California license plate number 7TNX532.

Wallace was found 56 hours later in a treehouse on a property outside of Atlanta where he had multiple flash-bang grenades, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition, according to Daytona police.

The vehicle has been towed to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office “where it will be turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department” and later processed for evidence, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is pleased to report that on Saturday, June 26th, deputies located and recovered the vehicle... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Sunday, June 27, 2021

“We are grateful to be able to assist our fellow law enforcement community in resolving this case and also grateful to those who provided information and assistance that lead to the discovery of the car,” the sheriff’s office said.

When Wallace was located by authorities, Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young said a member of the department was assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s task force and that member with several Daytona Beach police officers were there when authorities took the suspect into custody and they used Raynor’s handcuffs to detain him.

On the property Wallace was found, the police chief said three other people were also arrested but could not provide details on whether they will face charges.