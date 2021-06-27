Fundraiser taking place donating all proceeds to help Daytona Beach officer shot

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A fundraiser taking place Sunday will donate 100% of its proceeds to the Daytona Beach officer who was shot in the head, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot, and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he is showing “positive signs” of improvement.

[THE LATEST: Daytona officer showing ‘positive signs’ | Raynor’s handcuffs used to arrest Wallace | Shooting suspect found hiding in treehouse | GoFundMe created for officer Raynor | What is the NFAC? ]

Ad

The community has continued to show support for Raynor and his family through fundraising efforts and donations to a GoFundMe account, which has raised over $240,000 since it was created Friday.

The police department shared on social media a donation-only lemonade stand will be happening at Bayberry Lakes Community Clubhouse in Daytona Beach Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of the proceeds from this event will go toward Raynor “for his recovery ahead.”

On Saturday, another fundraiser at a DeLand Walmart also collected donations to go toward the wounded officer.