SpaceX tries again to launch ride-sharing rocket after helicopter causes scrub

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will try again Wednesday afternoon to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 88 ride-sharing payloads from Cape Canaveral a day after a helicopter encroached on the no-fly zone causing the private company to scrub the first liftoff attempt.

A Falcon 9 is scheduled to liftoff after 2:56 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 with the Transporter-2 mission. The ride-sharing flight includes 85 spacecraft from various companies and research institutions as well as three SpaceX Starlink satellites.

After completing its job of delivering the second stage to orbit, the rocket booster will separate, flip around and come back down landing about 5 miles from the launchpad at Landing Zone 1. It will mark the first land booster return for SpaceX since December. The company normally lands its 162-foot-tall boosters at sea on autonomous drone ships.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron at Space Launch Delta 45 are giving the launch a 60% of favorable weather for the 58-minute launch window.

Ad

SpaceX’s first launch attempt was scrubbed Tuesday after a helicopter violated the Federal Aviation Administration no-fly zone around the pad.

“A privately operated helicopter violated a restricted area in the final seconds before a scheduled launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida this afternoon,” the FAA said in a statement. “Air traffic controllers immediately directed the pilot to leave the area. For safety and security reasons, the launch was scrubbed.”

The FAA is investigating the incident and SpaceX founder Elon Musk voiced his displeasure after the delay and FAA regulations.

Musk posted on Twitter the “keep out zone ... “is unreasonably gigantic.”

“There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform,” Musk added in a follow-up tweet. “The current regulatory system is broken.”

Several witnesses reported a helicopter near Jetty Park, a popular launch viewing spot on the Space Coast, flying along the coast within an hour of the liftoff window.

Ad

The FAA, the U.S. Coast Guard and Space Launch 45 both issue restrictions ahead of launches on the Eastern Range for boaters and aircraft. For SpaceX’s astronaut launch last summer the FAA issued 30-nautical-mile no-fly zone which was larger than normal.

Boaters on Tuesday were asked to avoid the launch hazard area about 19 miles south of the launch pad. Flight restrictions around the pad normally begin about two hours ahead of a planned launch.

The pilot of the wayward helicopter who flew within the keep-out zone could face fines.

News 6 has requested more information from the FAA on the investigation.