SpaceX launch will carry water bears, solar arrays and supplies to space station

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket vertical at KSC launch complex 39A ahead of the 22nd resupply mission to the space station. (Image: SpaceX)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA mission managers say the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, carrying dozens of experiments and supplies to the International Space Station, is good to go for its planned launch Thursday from Florida.

The Falcon 9 liftoff is slated for 1:29 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

The mission marks the 22nd cargo resupply mission, known as CRS-22, by SpaceX for NASA.

During a pre-launch briefing Wednesday, SpaceX Director of Dragon Mission Management Sarah Walker said she when she started 10 years ago it was right before the company’s first cargo supply launch.

“I feel like I blinked and here we are talking about the 22nd one,” she said.

SpaceX also recently delivered four astronauts to the space station during its third Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station. Those astronauts -- European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide -- are now waiting at the station to receive the Cargo Dragon, which will have more than 7,500 pounds in supplies and experiments

Ad

Some of those experiments include a batch of baby squids, some chili peppers and more than a dozen student-led research headed into low-Earth orbit.

“Chili peppers are one of our more difficult food crops to cultivate. They have a really long germination time, so this is also somewhat of a demonstration to see how long our facilities can support these experiments. It’s going to grow for 120 continuous days,” NASA’s ISS Deputy Chief Scientist Jennifer Buckley said.

Tardigrades, also known as water bears, will be going up for a biology experiment.

“Really fascinating organism that we call extremophiles so they can survive in a variety of conditions, including extreme temperatures extreme pressure,” Buckley said. “And we’re going to be taking a look at how they adapt to that kind of stress and spaceflight to see which genes are turned on and off to see what we can learn about that.”

The Cargo Dragon will also be delivering two new solar arrays that Pesquet and Kimbrough will install during two spacewalks later this month. The new Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or ROSA, are much smaller -- but more powerful with new technology -- and will eventually provide 120 kilowatts, or 120,000 watts, of power during the daylight hours.

Ad

Launch Weather Officer Mark Berger with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron said Thursday will be a typical Florida summertime afternoon, which normally means showers and storms. Around liftoff, Berger said the weather on the Space Coast will be a little breezy with temperatures in the mid-80s.

“So, very typical of what we’d see in Florida, however, you see the POV, the probability of violation, due to weather concerns at 40%, the main issue would be a few of those showers that come off of the coast and head towards our launch facility,” Berger said.

Weather is 60% favorable about a day ahead of the liftoff.

Berger said forecasts show there should be enough “real estate” between showers to “thread the needle and get in a good launch opportunity.”

If the liftoff scrubs for any reason, a backup window is available at 1:03 p.m. Friday, according to SpaceX.

Notable for this mission, SpaceX will be flying a brand new Falcon 9 booster. In March 2017, SpaceX flew a recovered booster for the first time and it has been the standard for the company ever since.

Ad

“Here we are just a few years later, and flying a booster for a second, third, even 10th time --last month we flew a 10th flight booster-- isn’t the exception anymore it’s the baseline, and so we’re actually surprised when we get to emission like today’s we’re finding new booster I think that’s really neat,” Walker said.

The CRS-22 booster will land on a droneship at sea and fly again during the Crew-3 mission in the fall.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.