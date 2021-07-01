Daytona Tortugas raising money for officer Raynor during homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Tortugas baseball team will raise money for officer Jason Raynor during a homestand this week.

Raynor remains in critical condition after he was shot during an encounter with 29-year-old Othal Wallace in Daytona Beach on June 23, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Money from a 50/50 raffle at Daytona’s game on Thursday will go toward Raynor’s family.

During the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Tortugas will be hosting a silent auction in the concourse behind the home plate.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the games this week at this link.

Tickets usually start around $10. While getting seats for the game in an online order, fans will have the option to donate to Raynor’s family.

In Orlando, Planet Pizza is hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

All the sales during the fundraiser will go to Raynor’s family.

Besides the ballgames and pizza fundraiser, a GoFundMe for Raynor has also been created.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $313,000 has been raised.

Wallace is awaiting extradition from DeKalb County, Georgia.

He faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to court records.

The FBI said he could also face federal charges.