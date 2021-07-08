Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer in head indicted on attempted murder charge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head has been officially charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, according to new court documents.

The 7th District State Attorney’s office submitted the indictment Thursday against Othal Wallace, 29, who is accused of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor on June 23, prompting a 56-hour manhunt that ultimately led to Wallace’s arrest in a Georgia treehouse hideout.

Officals: Officer Raynor making signifacnt progress, still in critical conditon

Officials with the FBI, who joined search efforts a couple of days after the shooting, said Wallace could also face federal charges. Wallace was booked into the Volusia County jail Friday and had his first appearance on attempted murder charges before a judge that same day.

Video from Raynor’s body camera showed him approaching Wallace as he sat behind the wheel of a gray Honda. Things escalated when Wallace stood up out of the car and refused to sit back down despite the officer’s repeated requests, the footage shows.

“Come on, now, come on, now. Don’t do this,” Wallace said as Raynor tried to get him to sit back down, according to the recording.

The two then got into some sort of scuffle before a single shot is heard. Raynor was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery and has since been in critical condition.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a previous update on the officer’s condition that he was showing “positive signs” of improvement. Young said during a news briefing that he “still has a ways to go,” but doctors are comfortable moving forward with more testing now that he is “strong enough.”