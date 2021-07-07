WATCH: Have you ever seen a hurricane collapse on live radar? You have now

ORLANDO, Fla. – Radar out of Tampa caught Elsa’s demise shortly after it became a hurricane Tuesday.

Elsa tried to intensify further after regaining hurricane status, with intense thunderstorms wrapping around the storm’s center. The presence of lightning around the center is an indication the storm is strengthening.

However, shortly after the burst of thunderstorms, the center seemingly disappeared.

WATCH: Elsa tried to ramp up west of Tampa last night, but then the center quickly collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IUF6DVEUWq — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 7, 2021

Dry air to the west of the system was being forced into the center of the storm.

Once Elsa wrapped in the dry air, the thunderstorms quickly collapsed.

The yellow lines north of the center highlight outflow from the storm. (See image below)

Elsa's thunderstorms collapses amidst dry air entering the storm. Weakening ensued.

Outflow, or air from thunderstorm downdrafts, is an indication of dry air in the middle of the atmosphere.

For storms to thrive, ample moisture is required.

Elsa made her way to Florida as a tropical storm, never regaining hurricane strength after the crazy-quick collapse.