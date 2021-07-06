TIMELINE: Here’s when Elsa will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa, expected to become a hurricane before striking Florida’s west coast, will lash Central Florida, which will be on the storm’s “dirty side.”

A hurricane warning has been issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida’s Big Bend area. Several watches and warnings have also been issued in Central Florida.

The timing of tropical systems is always challenging, but as of Tuesday afternoon, here are the best projections for the timeline of Elsa’s impacts in Central Florida.

LAKE, MARION, POLK & SUMTER COUNTIES

Worst weather arrives from 10 p.m. to midnight

Conditions continue through Wednesday morning

ORANGE, OSCEOLA & SEMINOLE COUNTIES

Worst weather arrives from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Conditions continue through Wednesday morning

BREVARD, FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTIES

Worst weather arrives from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Here are the impacts expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

LAKE, MARION, POLK & SUMTER COUNTIES

Tornado threat

30-40 mph gusts

Isolated 50 mph gusts in western Marion County

Isolated damaging winds

2-4 inches of rain

ORANGE, OSCEOLA, POLK & SEMINOLE COUNTIES

Tornado threat

20-30 mph gusts

Tropical downpours

1-3 inches of rain

BREVARD, FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTIES

Tornado threat

20-30 mph gusts

Isolated strong winds

Tropical downpours