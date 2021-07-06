TIMELINE: Here’s when Elsa will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa, expected to become a hurricane before striking Florida’s west coast, will lash Central Florida, which will be on the storm’s “dirty side.”
A hurricane warning has been issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida’s Big Bend area. Several watches and warnings have also been issued in Central Florida.
The timing of tropical systems is always challenging, but as of Tuesday afternoon, here are the best projections for the timeline of Elsa’s impacts in Central Florida.
LAKE, MARION, POLK & SUMTER COUNTIES
- Worst weather arrives from 10 p.m. to midnight
- Conditions continue through Wednesday morning
ORANGE, OSCEOLA & SEMINOLE COUNTIES
- Worst weather arrives from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Conditions continue through Wednesday morning
BREVARD, FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTIES
- Worst weather arrives from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Here are the impacts expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday.
LAKE, MARION, POLK & SUMTER COUNTIES
- Tornado threat
- 30-40 mph gusts
- Isolated 50 mph gusts in western Marion County
- Isolated damaging winds
- 2-4 inches of rain
ORANGE, OSCEOLA, POLK & SEMINOLE COUNTIES
- Tornado threat
- 20-30 mph gusts
- Tropical downpours
- 1-3 inches of rain
BREVARD, FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTIES
- Tornado threat
- 20-30 mph gusts
- Isolated strong winds
- Tropical downpours