‘I wasn’t thinking:’ Second Orange County deputy suspended for TikTok videos with sexual lyrics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is being disciplined for recording TikTok videos of himself that contained questionable content while on duty and in uniform, according to an internal investigation.

Records show deputy Sha Quan Smith-Ramsay’s TikTok account came up while officials were investigating a separate matter involving deputy Shelby Abramson’s online presence, for which she was punished.

[TRENDING: 21 hurricane tips you can use | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | CDC poop cartoon goes viral]

Ad

Using the handle Captain_Shaq21, Smith-Ramsay posted 88 videos to TikTok between May 14, 2020 and January when the investigation began. Of those, 53 showed Smith-Ramsay in uniform or identified him as being a law enforcement officer.

Investigators said they combed through the footage and determined that 10 of the videos reflected poorly on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office either due to sexually explicit song lyrics, profane language or because he seemed to express a disinterest in his job.

In one such video, Smith-Ramsay is shirtless in front of a mirror with a beer in his hand. While responding to a comment about officers being “fat and out of shape,” he replied, “Well, I guess I’m fat ‘cause I like beer, but, hey, (expletive) it. If I’m an embarrassment to the community, my bad. I guess we all like (expletive) doughnuts.”

Ad

Another had the caption “end of night shenanigans” and showed another deputy behind the wheel of his patrol cruiser doing something on his phone when lights flash in his direction. The clip starts with “22″ by Taylor Swift playing and ends with a voiceover saying, “(Expletive), I hope the (expletive) you do.”

The deputy in that video said he didn’t know he was being filmed and didn’t consent to it being put online since he doesn’t usually show himself in uniform on social media. Smith-Ramsay also admitted that he didn’t have a conversation with that deputy before posting the video to TikTok, records show.

Other songs with profane or sexually explicit lyrics used in the videos were “oops” by Yung Gravy, “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar and “Kream” by Iggy Azalea featuring Tyga.

In the latter, the lyrics that played were, “Open up the safe, (expletive) got a lot to say. Boom. (Expletive) in your face, that’ll put you in your place. Boom. Seven letter on the plate (expletive) you in the brain. (Expletive).”

Ad

The video showed Smith-Ramsay first in civilian clothing, then in a bulletproof vest and then the video ends with Smith-Ramsay in full uniform as a smoke filter appeared and Smith-Ramsay leaned forward to lip sync the final expletive from the song excerpt.

Investigators also brought into question a video of him messing on his phone, swirling in his chair, fiddling with his glasses and generally seeming bored on the job. The text on that video read, “When it’s Friday and your (sic) waiting for 4:00 to start your weekend,” while the caption read, “Why is time moving so slow?”

Smith-Ramsay was questioned about all 10 videos in February and said he didn’t think they were questionable at the time he recorded them but looking back, he can understand how they might cast the sheriff’s office in a bad light, records show.

“I wasn’t really thinking,” he said.

Investigators determined that even though Smith-Ramsay was using a personal account, the content reflected poorly on the sheriff’s office.

Ad

“When creating the videos containing the inappropriate content, Deputy Smith-Ramsay was wearing his agency-issued Orange County Sheriff’s Office uniform and, on several occasions, was working on-duty in a work setting. These videos provided an image to the public that placed members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in disrepute and do not align with the values of the organization,” the report read.

Smith-Ramsay was ultimately have found to have violated department policy by engaging in unbecoming conduct and as a result, was suspended for 100 hours. The Orlando Sentinel was the first to report the suspension.

His suspension comes not long after Abramson got in trouble for her social media activity. Similar to Smith-Ramsay, the videos on her page showed her lip syncing to songs with inappropriate lyrics while in uniform.