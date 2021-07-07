Hundreds of power crews staged in Sumter County ahead of Elsa

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Duke Energy said they’ve been preparing for Elsa’s arrival for days.

On Tuesday, more than 500 power trucks from the Midwest and the Carolinas staged overnight in Sumter County.

“Damage assessors will go out there first take a look at what we have, get the resources where they need to be — also the tree trimming crews and of course the power restoration crews,” Heather Danenhower, spokesperson for Duke Energy, said.

Thousands of people were left without power statewide on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa, including a couple hundred customers in Central Florida.

“While everyone was preparing for the 4th of July holiday Duke energy crews were preparing for Elsa,” Danenhower said.

Power crews arrived at the deployment location early Wednesday morning with many heading to Pinellas and Levy Counties.

“Even though you are seeing a different logo on the side of the truck, even though you’re seeing a different license plate from another state, all these crews are here because Duke energy has activated them and that’s where we have the full benefit of our large company being able to activate these resources,” Danenhower said.