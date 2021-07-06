Sumter County commissioners declare State of Emergency ahead of Elsa

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Board of Sumter County Commissioners formally declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also added Marion, Lake and Sumter to the Florida counties under the State of Emergency.

Sumter County officials said the emergency status will provide emergency capabilities if needed. According to emergency manager David Casto, Sumter County could see conditions like heavy rainfall and wind starting Tuesday night.

The county is offering free sandbags at Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Center (1582 County Road 459) on Tuesday.

Residents don’t have a limit but are encouraged to be mindful of others. They are also encouraged to bring their own shovels.

Casto also said the county is not opening shelters at this time.

Sumter County Schools officials announced summer classes will be canceled Wednesday due to potential storm impacts. Neighboring Lake and Marion counties will also close schools for the day.

“Summer school classes for Sumter District School students will be closed, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Additionally, there will be no remote food distribution for Wednesday. We do plan to resume summer school and food distribution on Thursday, July 8, 2021,” Sumter school districts officials said in a statement. “However, the Sumter County School Board will continue to monitor the storm. Should conditions change we will be sure to send further updates and information will be posted on our website, and/or communicated through our call-out system, school signs and TV/Radio media outlets.”