LIVE LOOP: Here’s what Elsa looks like on radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa will move into Central Florida on Tuesday.

The bands will produce heavy rain that could add up to 4 inches in some parts of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

Central and eastern counties will have the chance for some stronger storms that could rotate and lead to isolated tornadoes.

Flooding is also a concern across most of Central Florida before Elsa moves out of the region.

In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 89 degrees on Tuesday, with a 70% coverage of on-and-off rain from the aforementioned bands.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1960.

Rain chances will remain high the rest of the week, with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.13 inches.

