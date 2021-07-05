County-by-county: Here’s how Tropical Storm Elsa could impact you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, remains on a projected path to Florida’s west coast, putting Central Florida on the “dirty side,” the area with the greater chance of severe weather.

Elsa swept along Cuba’s southern coast early Monday, and forecasters said it could make landfall on the island’s central shore by midafternoon.

[TRENDING: Remaining Fla. condo tower demolished | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | Shark bites 8-year-old off Fla.]

Ad

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center predicts that Elsa will be off the Tampa Bay area early Wednesday, with a projected landfall in the Sunshine State near the Big Bend.

Depending on the exact track Elsa takes, here’s how the tropical storm could affect Central Florida from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

LAKE, MARION & SUMTER COUNTIES

Tornado threat

30-40 mph gusts

Isolated damaging winds

2-4 inches of rain

ORANGE, OSCEOLA, POLK & SEMINOLE COUNTIES

Tornado threat

20-30 mph gusts

Tropical downpours

1-3 inches of rain

BREAVARD, FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTIES