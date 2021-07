An 8-year-old boy suffered an injury to his right leg when he was bitten by a shark Sunday off Ponce Inlet, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The boy, visiting from Miami, was bitten around 4 p.m. near Winterhaven Park by a 2- to 3-foot shark, officials said.

The boy was treated at the scene by Volusia County Beach Safety and then taken to Halifax Hospital in stable condition, officials said.