Viera High School teacher arrested on Capitol riot charges, records show

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump climb the West Wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department's investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Viera High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on federal charges in connection with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, court records show.

Kenneth John Reda, 54, was arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning on charges of illegally entering Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

[TRENDING: 21 hurricane tips you can use | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | CDC poop cartoon goes viral]

Brevard County Schools officials confirmed Reda is a physical education teacher at Viera High School. The school district said it will conduct an internal investigation into Reda’s alleged role in the events on Jan. 6.

Ad

If convicted Reda faces a maximum of three years in jail and fines.

Reda appeared before a federal judge Tuesday and was released on bond.

Reda’s arrest marks the 21st person from Central Florida charged in connection with the unrest in Washington, D.C. as then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers inside were voting to certify the 2020 election results.

More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

Most recently, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and heavy metal guitarist became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.