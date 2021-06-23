Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

Photos of Graydon Young taken during the Jan. riot at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC. – A Sarasota-area man pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots on Wednesday.

Graydon Young of Englewood pleaded guilty to two counts, admitting he stormed the Capitol with other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the certification of the presidential election.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors said other charges against him would be dropped.

Young agreed to pay restitution for the $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol Building that day. He also agreed to testify before grand juries and in other court cases.

Those cases could include fellow Oath Keepers Connie and Kelly Meggs, of Dunellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville.

The three face charges for their involvement, including allegations of stashing weapons in a Virginia hotel.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Young will be sentenced next month. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.