Grand jury indicts Kissimmee man for alleged role in Capitol riot

Oath Keepers seen inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A federal grand jury has handed down more indictments against four Central Florida residents for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, both live in Dunellon. Kenneth Harrleson, 40, lives in Titusville, and William Isaacs, 21, who was arrested last week, lives in Kissimmee.

Isaacs was indicted on six federal charges, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice, destroying government property, entering a restricted building, civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, federal investigators claim all four are members of a group called the Oath Keepers.

The government claims the group is made up of a collection of people, some who are associated with militia. Authorities claim the group actively seeks out members of law enforcement and the military to defend the Constitution “from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

According to court filings over Memorial Day weekend, federal investigators claim Isaacs was part of a group of Oath Keepers who climbed up the stairs of the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation and made their way through the Columbus Doors into the rotunda.

The documents claim Isaacs, alongside Meggs and Harrelson, made his way to the Senate side of the Capitol building, where Isaacs yelled, “The fight is not over.”

Investigators say all of them retreated when Capitol police officers began deploying chemical spray.

Prosecutors did not seek detention last week when Isaacs was arrested.

His case will now be transferred to Washington, D.C.