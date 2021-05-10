Federal judge to decide whether Full Sail student accused in Capitol riot will stay in jail

A wanted poster created by the FBI. Federal prosecutors say the images show Grady Owens during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

A judge is now considering whether a Full Sail University student accused in the Capitol riots should be released from jail.

Grady Owens is accused of using a skateboard to hit a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

At a hearing in Washington, D.C. Monday, lawyers for Owens argued that the 21-year-old did not know the man he hit was a police officer.

The judge noted there is video of Owens berating officers on the day of the riot.

The judge has not yet reached a decision on whether to release the man ahead of his trial on charges which include assaulting an officer and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Owens is currently being held at the Orange County jail.

Owens’ father, who lives in Texas, is also facing charges stemming from the Capitol riot. He was granted pretrial release.