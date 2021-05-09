Partly Cloudy icon
Missing child alert: St. Johns County Sheriff says body of missing 13-year-old believed to have been found

Tristyn Bailey last seen early Sunday morning in St. Johns

St. Johns County
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Tristyn Bailey
Tristyn Bailey (Provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/WJXT)

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey of St. Johns, according to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, WJXT in Jacksonville reported that St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said they believe they have found the body of Bailey, but it’s still in the early stage of the investigation.

Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Bailey is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes and was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts and black shoes, deputies said.

If you have any information please contact the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

