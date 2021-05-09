Missing child alert: St. Johns County Sheriff says body of missing 13-year-old believed to have been found

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey of St. Johns, according to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, WJXT in Jacksonville reported that St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said they believe they have found the body of Bailey, but it’s still in the early stage of the investigation.

BREAKING UPDATE: we’ve just been told by Sheriff Hardwick that they believed they found the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.



Sheriffs office is communicating with neighbors in this area. This is still the early stage of the investigation. Should be another update tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Q1d7pNa4K7 — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) May 10, 2021

Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Bailey is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes and was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts and black shoes, deputies said.

If you have any information please contact the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.