Man arrested in Orlando accused of attacking Capitol officer during riot

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 10 count indictment accuses a man arrested in Orlando of assaulting a Capitol police officer during the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Jonathan Munafo appeared at the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando Friday morning prepared for a preliminary hearing to learn what allegations the government was making against him.

Instead, a federal judge told Munafo a federal grand jury had handed down the indictment, which made the hearing unnecessary.

According to federal documents, Munafo was once known as BOLO subject 170 on the FBI’s website designed to track down subjects wanted in connection with Jan. 6 riot.

In video, a man whom investigators identified as Munafo is seen punching a Capitol police officer in the head and body twice, pulling away the officer’s riot shield and passing it to others in the crowd behind him.

Investigators also claim Munafo is seen in surveillance pictures showing a man with a Gadsden flag trying to break windows of the Capitol building using the flagpole.

FBI agents said they met with a man who had been friends with Munafo for 20 years and he identified the man in the video and the pictures.