‘I’m gonna hurt you bad:’ Capitol suspect made repeated threats before riot, FBI says

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year has been taken into custody in Orlando, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Records show Jonathan Munafo is in custody and made his initial appearance in federal court at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Details of the allegations against him pertaining to the riot have not been made available. However, an FBI criminal complaint filed on Jan. 21 sheds light on other accusations against Munafo.

According to that report, Munafo called the Calhoun County 911 line 143 times on Jan. 5 and demanded to speak with a deputy or sergeant.

In those calls, Munafo told a 911 operator he knew where she lived and that he would maim or kill her and her family, records show. Munafo is accused of telling her, “[P]ut a (expletive) cop on the phone now you stupid (expletive), or it’s going to go way worse for your family,” as well as, “(Expletive), I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your (expletive) nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this. It won’t be today, it won’t be tomorrow, it’ll be (expletive) soon though, you stupid (expletive). Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid (expletive),” and, “Each one of these calls are gonna be like a charge, right? I’ll never see a judge.”

Information uncovered during a search warrant showed that Munafo placed those calls on Jan. 5 while at a truck stop in Dunn, North Carolina, agents said. That same day, he also made Google searches for “Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC,” “Calhoun sheriff Michigan,” and for firearm and military surplus stores, according to the complaint.

Federal investigators said Munafo is also accused of threatening to shoot a man at a highway rest stop in Salisbury, Massachusetts on Sept. 14, 2020. Records show he was driving a vehicle covered in Trump bumper stickers and he was tracked down by his license plate number.

