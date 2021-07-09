1 dead in crash with ambulance in Orlando

An Orlando Fire Rescue truck is involved in a fatal crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance left one person dead and forced authorities to close a major roadway in Orlando, according to police.

The wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. at Edgewater Drive and West Smith Street.

Orlando police said an Orlando Fire Department rescue vehicle and a car collided, sending the ambulance into a structure at 2300 Edgewater Drive and damaging an electrical pole at the intersection.

One person in the car died, and the other two were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The occupants of the OFD vehicle were taken to Advent Health, but they did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.

There is no obvious structural damage to the building, police said.

Edgewater Drive is closed northbound at West Princeton Street and southbound at Vassar Street. West Smith Street is closed at Ann Arbor Avenue.

No other details have been released.