Blood drive held in honor of Daytona Beach police officer shot in head

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A blood drive will be held Tuesday in honor of a Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the head last month.

Halifax Health, where officer Jason Raynor continues to receive treatment, will hold a blood drive with OneBlood.

The blood drive, open to the public, will be held at the hospital at 303 N. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

“The community is encouraged to join first responders,” a news release from OneBlood said.

Raynor remains in critical condition after he was shot during an encounter with 29-year-old Othal Wallace on June 23, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace, who was extradited to Volusia County from Georgia, faces a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to court records. The FBI said he could also face federal charges.