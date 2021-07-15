Food halls opening up in several Orlando neighborhoods

ORLANDO, Fla. – Food halls are not new but they are a growing trend in Central Florida’s dining scene.

Orlando already has East End Market, but soon at least three more food halls will be opening their doors across the City Beautiful. Milkhouse is coming to the Milk District, Bumby Arcade and South Orange Provisions are setting up shop downtown and The Hall On The Yard is opening up in Ivanhoe Village.

Each location is promising multiple dining and beverage options for people to enjoy.

Milkhouse is being headed up by Foxtail Coffee, which will be opening a new location inside the food hall at 203 N. Bumby Ave.

According to Zac Alfson, the executive director of the Milk District Main Streets program, Milkhouse will also feature Kelly’s Ice Cream, Ravenous Pig Brewing and Bagel Bruno, among others. He said the food hall could be opening within the next month.

Bumby Arcade, which will have office spaces on the second floor in addition to the food hall, will sit at 116 W. Church St. and is being developed by Lincoln Property Company.

The space will feature 18 vendors, plus an anchor restaurant, according to the company. The developer was not willing to comment on which vendors are opening shop there, only saying, “Participants have already been secured.” The company said it plans to open Bumby Arcade in the first quarter of 2022.

Floor plans for the food hall at Bumby Arcade (Lincoln Property Company)

About a block from Bumby Arcade, South Orange Provisions plans to open at 200 S. Orange Ave. According to the developers, CBRE and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the mixed-use space will feature offices and a food hall.

The food hall, which is 10,000 square feet, will feature nine food stalls, according to a brochure from the developers. The floor layout shows the basement will also feature storage options and a prep area for the vendors. No information is available as to when South Orange Provisions will open.

Renderings of South Orange Provisions (CBRE and Piedmont Office Realty Trust)

Ivanhoe Village will play host to The Hall On The Yard. The food hall and event space is coming to 1460 Alden Road.

The food hall will hold nine vendors, according to a spokesperson for The Hall, and will also feature three cocktail bars. The developer released an initial line-up of tenants for its opening:

The company has not said when The Hall On The Yard will be open for business.

