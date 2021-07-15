Partly Cloudy icon
Restaurant on the move: RusTeak moves from one Orlando neighborhood to another

Restaurant’s College Park location recently closed for good

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Burger and fries from RusTeak in College Park
Burger and fries from RusTeak in College Park (Stef Mates)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of RusTeak recently shuttered the restaurant’s location in College Park, but now they are getting ready to reopen in another part of town: Thornton Park.

Jonathan Canonaco and Brian Buttner own RusTeak, along with four other restaurants — including a RusTeak location in Ocoee. The pair posted on Facebook about their plans to move the College Park location, which has been open for the past 7 years.

“The pandemic has weighed heavy on our community and staff. We must report to our community and patrons that RusTeak College Park is now closed,” the post said.

The move from College Park to Thornton Park will shutter another restaurant, Menagerie Eatery & Bar located at 101 S. Eola Drive — not far from another of Canonaco and Buttner’s restaurants, the Stubborn Mule.

“Our intent is to move our wonderful team downtown to Thornton Park. We will be transitioning Menagerie Eatery & Bar into RusTeak Thornton Park throughout this week.”

The transition will be quick. The owners plan to open the new RusTeak on Saturday and Sunday for brunch and then reopen on July 22 for its first dinner service.

The owners did not detail their reasons for the move to Thornton Park or what might replace the RusTeak in its College Park location.

