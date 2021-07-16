Food hall in historic building to serve as center piece of downtown Orlando development project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is seeing huge developments being built up all around the business center of the city, dramatically changing the face of the area. However, one development is working to preserve and revitalize a historic building, the Bumby Arcade, to make it the focal point of a mixed-use office and residential area being built by Lincoln Property Company.

Work is now underway to renovate the interior of the historic building, transforming the interior into a food hall with 18 vendors, an underground speakeasy and an anchor restaurant.

The Bumby Arcade was built up around a hardware store that opened along Church Street in 1886 by Joseph Bumby Sr., according to the City of Orlando’s website. The hardware business remained open and family-owned until 1966 when it then became offices for Goodwill. In that time, the building has expanded and housed a variety of businesses and served as an event space in the now-shuttered Orchid Garden at Church Street.

Ad

Area map from an advertising brochure for the Bumby Arcade (Lincoln Property Company)

[TRENDING: Love letters to homebuyers | More Saharan dust and La Nina | Disney moving some SoCal workers to Florida]

Work is now underway to renovate the Bumby Arcade, transforming it into an elaborate food hall that will be interconnected with the SunTrust Plaza and another mixed-use tower set to be built in the same area — which the company plans to break ground on by end of this year.

“We have the SunTrust Plaza, which is completely up and occupied right now. We have 200,000 square feet of offices in the SunTrust Plaza and the AC Marriott on the top. Next door to that, we’re building another tower which is going to be a 35-story tower which 200,000 square feet of office and 240 apartment and hotel units at the top,” said Shayna Hansen, director of the Florida region for Lincoln Property Company. “So there’s 400,000 square feet of offices and residential and they (the tenants) are so pleased to really eat on this side of the downtown area. So we decided that that would be a good fit.”

Ad

Hansen said there is a dearth of family-friendly food options in downtown Orlando, which is a gap Lincoln Property Company is looking to fill with the Bumby Arcade.

Bumby Arcade opening in downtown Orlando (Lincoln Property Company)

“We’re working with a lot of local restaurants and restauranteurs that you know really want an outlet — they may not want to brick and mortar or they may have a brick and mortar that they want just a small offshoot location — in downtown,” Hansen said.

She added that they are almost finished with the leasing process for the 18 food stalls inside the food hall but was not ready to comment on which businesses will be there.

“We want to hit every single food group. We want Asian, We want Italian. We want Indian. So, we’re trying to make sure that we have all the right players. We think we do, but it’ll probably be about another two to four weeks until we actually release who with the lineup,” Hansen said.

Currently, Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille sits in the former hardware store, which is designated as the anchor restaurant on the food hall’s floor plans. The Cheyenne Saloon sits on the opposite end of the block. Both locations will be connected to the food hall inside the Bumby Arcade.

Ad

Floor plans for the food hall at Bumby Arcade (Lincoln Property Company)

“Cheyenne Saloon, it is a staple in downtown Orlando — everybody knows it — activating that for events, and then we’re also talking to a few different prospects that are interested in taking the Cheyenne full-time and really just bringing it back to what it used to be. So, we’re super excited about the way that this is evolving.”

Some hints were offered as to what people can expect inside the Bumby Arcade. Hansen said there would be an oyster bar, a stall offering brick-oven pizza and another offering ice cream among the other fare that will be offered. She added that there will also be an active brewery on the premises.

“We have another food truck vendor that’s really well known that is over in the Milk District area, and the lines wrap around the block to try and you know get some of their fare, so we really are trying to keep it local,” Hansen said. “We are working with a few different vendors that are not within Orlando just to mix it up. We, we didn’t want to duplicate another food haul that already exists and it just would be another exact replica of a food hall down the street. So, we’ve been really careful to make sure that we have that right mix of vendors.”

Ad

There will be another food hall down the street. About a block from Bumby Arcade, South Orange Provisions plans to open at 200 S. Orange Ave. According to the developers, CBRE and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the mixed-use space will feature offices and a food hall with nine vendors.

Renderings of South Orange Provisions (CBRE and Piedmont Office Realty Trust)

Additionally, two other food halls plan to open in other Orlando neighborhoods — Milkhouse is coming to the Milk District and The Hall On The Yard is opening up in Ivanhoe Village.

The food hall trend is one being seen across the country, not just in Central Florida.

“When you have family go out to dinner, maybe the husband is looking for a steak and I want a salad and the children like chicken fingers and somebody else wants Mexican, so it’s a great compromise when you’re going into a food hall,” Hansen said. “Everybody can grab what they want.”

Ad

While Lincoln Property Company is making significant changes to the landscape of downtown Orlando, the company is taking pains to preserve portions of the interior of the Bumby Arcade.

“The food hall goes from the Bumby Arcade on Church Street back through the Orchid Garden — and the Orchid Garden is that beautiful building with all of the ironwork on the roof area. There’s been a million weddings in that location and one thing that we’re doing in our project team and our architects have been super careful and super cautious about making sure that we maintain the integrity of those buildings as everybody knows them,” Hansen said.

She added that the stained glass and the light fixtures inside the Orchid Garden will also remain. Also, the company plans to remove the bricks from the parking area of the former ballroom and donate them to the city.

“The Orlando Arts District is going to take those bricks and make pocket parks in some of the alleys,” Hansen said. “Nothing is going to waste. Anything that we can’t use, we’re donating to local museums or to the city or the arts district to make sure that all of that was once there can be reused and repurposed.”

Ad

The food hall is set to open by the first quarter of 2022.