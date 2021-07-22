Clear icon
Tropics: Here’s how the area trying to develop over the Southeast could impact Florida

Water along coast could be ‘just enough’ to fuel storm, News 6 meteorologist says

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a quiet stretch in the tropics, there is now an area of low pressure trying to develop over Mississippi and Alabama.

That low will eventually move over water just off of the coast of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“The water along the coast is shallow and will be just enough to fuel the storm,” Bridges said. “The question is: How much organization and strengthening will it gain?”

According to Bridges, the timeline for any development would be the end of the weekend and early next week.

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center was giving the area a 30% chance of development within the next five days.

Florida remains in the clear for at least a few more days, according to Bridges. Still, the Sunshine State could see some changes.

“We will not have direct impacts until next week but we will have a chance for increased humidity and moisture that will lead to increased rain chances Saturday and Sunday as this low tries to develop over Georgia, just north of Florida,” Bridges said.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

You can find everything you need to prepare for an upcoming storm at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

