RECAP: News 6 hosts hurricane special to help Central Florida prepare for storm season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every year, News 6 dedicates a full day of coverage to mark the start of hurricane season while helping Central Floridians prepare for any upcoming storms.

This year, the station not only hosted an hourlong TV special focused on hurricane preparedness, but also held a live Q&A session hosted by ClickOrlando.com’s Brianna Volz and News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, who answered storm-related questions submitted by viewers.

From 7-8 p.m., viewers could tune in to the live chat, which was streamed on both Facebook Live and ClickOrlando.com, to leave their questions in the comments. The pair also answered questions that were submitted by viewers in the weeks leading up to the live event.

Below is a sample of just a few questions that were answered during the Q&A.

Q: Which side of the hurricane is the most dangerous? -Anonymous

A: All sides of the storm are dangerous but the most dangerous part is the right front quadrant. This is also known as the “dirty side.” Storm surge and wind speed are maximized in this area. This is also where tornadoes are most likely to develop. In terms of winds vs. water, wind and water are both dangerous, but it’s the water -- saltwater from storm surge and freshwater from flooding rain -- that kills the most.

More information about the “dirty side” of a storm can be found here.

Q: What’s the best time to get ready to leave for the storm and what to bring with you? -Thames

A: Pay attention to local officials and listen to their warnings. When watches are issued by the National Hurricane Center, about 48 hours from the start of potential impacts, that’s a great time to get ready to leave. If you live in an evacuation zone, have that plan ready far in advance so if that storm threatens, you can leave quickly, sometimes before that 48-hour threshold. You’ll want to pack essentials: medication, important documentation like social security cards, cellphone charger. Prepare to be away for weeks.

Here’s a list of items you won’t want to leave home without in the event of a storm. You can also find out whether you live in an evacuation zone using this interactive map.

Q: I am totally new to Florida and am debating what I need to do in regards to pet preparation. Someone told me that hurricanes actually last only a few hours. Is this true or do I need to prepare a place in garage for doggie relief...a kiddie pool or whatever? -Anonymous

A: Each storm is different. Some do last for hours, but others can last for days. If your dog doesn’t like going out in the rain or the storm gets too dangerous to be outside, it’s a good idea to have something set up where everyone is safe.

More hurricane-preparedness tips for pet owners can be found here.

Q: Which computer model is the most accurate? -Gary

A: It all depends. There are certain models better for certain situations. It’s never good to put stock in just one model. The European and American GFS are two of the bigger ones, but there special hurricane models as well.

You can learn more about spaghetti models and the science behind them here.

Those were just a few of the many questions that were Kegges answered during the live chat. You can watch the full, hourlong conversation for more preparedness tips below.

You can also watch the News 6 hurricane preparedness TV special in its entirety using the video player at the top of this story.

For more resources and information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

