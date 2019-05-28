What you need to know to prep your pet for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season begins in June, but it’s important to get your storm preparations taken care of before a potential system threatens the Orlando area. Aside from preparing your home, self and children, it’s important to make sure your pets are well-prepared in the event of an emergency.

Trupanion, a company that offers insurance for cats and dogs, offers several tips for pet owners to get prepared before then, and according to the company, it all starts with creating a list.

Make a list

📷

Create a checklist of all the things you need to do and have it in order before a storm is expected to arrive. Having the list will make it easier to ensure you don't miss anything, and starting early will help you make sure you have enough time to cross off the important items, since many people will be scrambling right beforehand.

Update identification

Ad

📷

Among the items on your list should be a reminder to microchip your pet and update their identification tags. In the event your beloved pet gets lost in an emergency, having them microchipped will make it easier for anyone who finds them to know where to take him or her in an effort to get them home safely. Updating the information on their tags can also make it easy for whoever finds your pet to have the information needed to contact you directly. Ask your veterinarian or local pet store employees for tips on how to make sure your pet's info is up to date.

Ad