Download the FREE News 6 hurricane app. Here’s everything it does

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is back, and one important tool to have at your disposal is the new-and-improved News 6 Hurricane Tracker App.
The new layout makes it easier to track a storm, receive important updates and follow continuing coverage.
Here are the features you can utilize throughout hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30:
- Interactive radar
- Forecast cones, computer models and satellite images
- Storm selections
- Tropics Watch
- Potential, satellite and sea temperature maps
- Livestreams
Stay up to date with everything hurricane-related by visiting ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.
Click here to download the app from the Google Play store and here to download it from the App Store.
