Download the FREE News 6 hurricane app. Here’s everything it does

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla.Hurricane season is back, and one important tool to have at your disposal is the new-and-improved News 6 Hurricane Tracker App.

The new layout makes it easier to track a storm, receive important updates and follow continuing coverage.

Here are the features you can utilize throughout hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30:

  • Interactive radar
  • Forecast cones, computer models and satellite images
  • Storm selections
  • Tropics Watch
  • Potential, satellite and sea temperature maps
  • Livestreams

Stay up to date with everything hurricane-related by visiting ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

Click here to download the app from the Google Play store and here to download it from the App Store.

