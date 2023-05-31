Download the FREE News 6 hurricane app. Here’s everything it does

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is back, and one important tool to have at your disposal is the new-and-improved News 6 Hurricane Tracker App.

The new layout makes it easier to track a storm, receive important updates and follow continuing coverage.

Here are the features you can utilize throughout hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30:

Interactive radar

Forecast cones, computer models and satellite images

Storm selections

Tropics Watch

Potential, satellite and sea temperature maps

Livestreams

Stay up to date with everything hurricane-related by visiting ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

Click here to download the app from the Google Play store and here to download it from the App Store.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: